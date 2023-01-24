This architecturally significant Denton chapel honors women's contributions across society

Constructed during the depths of the Great Depression, the Little Chapel in the Woods was designed by famed Texan architects O'Neil Ford and Arch B. Swank Jr. Laborers from the New Deal-era Public Works Project constructed the chapel, while student artists painted and carved the chapel's interior decorations.

Stained glass windows, depicted at 1:13 in the video above, commemorate important women throughout history. Quotes from figures such as Marie Curie and Jane Addams are painted on the glass, backed by shining Texas sunlight. Each window has a unique theme, from science to teaching to dance.

The chapel is still a popular venue, playing host to weddings and religious services.

KERA's “The Shape of Texas” video series explores how our built environment holds our history, reflects our diverse cultures and projects our ambitions for the future. From the glittery, kitschy Beer Can House in Houston to the soaring Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, architecture helps tell the story of who we are in Texas.

Find out more about the Little Chapel in the Woods as well as other works designed by the chapel's architects.

