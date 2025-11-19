Dudley Harris Pottery Sale To Benefit Texas Public Radio

Dr. Dudley Harris is presenting his pottery work at his annual studio open house at 219 Palo Grande from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 6, 2025.

Proceeds from the sales event on Dec. 6 will benefit TPR. The studio is also open on Dec. 7; proceeds that day will benefit another non-profit organization. Dudley's ceramic specialty is making bowls for the kitchen and table. These hand-crafted pieces are beautiful and affordable, and would make an ideal holiday gift.

Learn more about Dudley's pottery and get directions at: thebeautifulbowl.com