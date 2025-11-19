Dudley Harris Pottery Sale To Benefit Texas Public Radio
1 of 5 — DSC00272.jpg
2 of 5 — DSC00286.jpg
3 of 5 — DSC00277.jpg
4 of 5 — DSC00290.jpg
5 of 5 — DSC00479.jpg
Dr. Dudley Harris is presenting his pottery work at his annual studio open house at 219 Palo Grande from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 6, 2025.
Proceeds from the sales event on Dec. 6 will benefit TPR. The studio is also open on Dec. 7; proceeds that day will benefit another non-profit organization. Dudley's ceramic specialty is making bowls for the kitchen and table. These hand-crafted pieces are beautiful and affordable, and would make an ideal holiday gift.
Learn more about Dudley's pottery and get directions at: thebeautifulbowl.com
Dudley Harris is opening his home studio to you on Saturday, December 7th, and all proceeds benefit Texas Public Radio!
TheBeautifulBowl.com specializes in affordable hand-crafted ceramic bowls for the kitchen and table that make great holiday gifts.
Bring your reusable bags, and join us at the open house on Saturday, December 7th from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.
TheBeautifulBowl.com specializes in affordable hand-crafted ceramic bowls for the kitchen and table that make great holiday gifts.
Bring your reusable bags, and join us at the open house on Saturday, December 7th from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.