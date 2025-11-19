© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dudley Harris Pottery Sale To Benefit Texas Public Radio

1 of 5  — DSC00272.jpg
2 of 5  — DSC00286.jpg
3 of 5  — DSC00277.jpg
4 of 5  — DSC00290.jpg
5 of 5  — DSC00479.jpg

Dr. Dudley Harris is presenting his pottery work at his annual studio open house at 219 Palo Grande from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 6, 2025.

Proceeds from the sales event on Dec. 6 will benefit TPR. The studio is also open on Dec. 7; proceeds that day will benefit another non-profit organization. Dudley's ceramic specialty is making bowls for the kitchen and table. These hand-crafted pieces are beautiful and affordable, and would make an ideal holiday gift.

Learn more about Dudley's pottery and get directions at: thebeautifulbowl.com

TPR pottery sale fundraiser, 2025
Dudley Harris is opening his home studio to you on Saturday, December 7th, and all proceeds benefit Texas Public Radio!

TheBeautifulBowl.com specializes in affordable hand-crafted ceramic bowls for the kitchen and table that make great holiday gifts.

Bring your reusable bags, and join us at the open house on Saturday, December 7th from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.
Learn More