San Antonio Philharmonic's Young People's Concerts still set for May

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The San Antonio Philharmonic announced Monday it will still present its Young People's Concerts in May despite the orchestra’s ongoing woes.

The Philharmonic will host hundreds of students to experience a live symphony thanks to a generous donation and a partnership with Texas A&M San Antonio.

The concerts will take place May 20 and 21 at Texas A&M University's Auditorium, located on the city’s South Side.

The Philharmonic canceled the remainder of its season, back in February.

The San Antonio Philharmonic

This comes as the Philharmonic continues its legal fight with the Scottish Rite Hall over the future of its home there. The Philharmonic’s predecessor, the San Antonio Symphony had been a resident orchestra of the Tobin Center for the Arts.

Arts & Culture San Antonio Philharmonic seeks $1M in dispute over Scottish Rite Hall The San Antonio Philharmonic says it upheld a 2024 agreement to redevelop the Scottish Rite Hall and make it its permanent home, while the building’s owner argues the deal is no longer valid.

After the San Antonio Symphony declared bankruptcy and dissolved, the Philharmonic was established, but they weren’t invited to continue as the resident symphony of the Tobin.

Instead, TOSA—The Orchestra San Antonio—was created, and are now the resident symphony.

The Young People’s Concerts have been for decades a recurring program to introduce students to symphonic music that can be traced back to the Philharmonic’s predecessor, the San Antonio Symphony.