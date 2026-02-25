© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Historic marker honors the first Masonic lodge for African Americans in Texas during Black History Month

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:32 PM CST
Officials unveil the "History Here" marker at Masonic Lodge #1 in San Antonio 2/25/26
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
An unveiling ceremony was held on Wednesday recognizing the significant contributions of San Antonio Lodge No.1, the first Masonic Lodge for African Americans in Texas on the city’s East side in honor of Black History Month.

"History Here" plaque unveiled at Masonic Lodge #1 in San Antonio 2/25/26
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
The ceremony at the lodge featured a brief history and recognition of the individuals who have shaped its past.

Shevin Ravenel is Worshipful Master of San Antonio Lodge No. 1

“From this day forward, every person who passes by will know that this is a place where good men became better, relief was given to those in need, lifelong friendships, reform, and principles of brotherly love, relief and truth were put into actions," he told the crowd.

Worshipful Master of San Antonio Lodge No. 1 Shevin Ravenel address the gathering on 2/25/26
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
The ceremony was attended by city, county and Masonic leaders, and also featured speaker Texas House Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins.

Masonic officials at the unveiling of the "History Here" plaque at Masonic Lodge #1 in San Antonio 2/25/26
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
The “History Here” marker is part of a new program by the city’s Office of Historic Preservation that prioritizes under-told and geographically diverse stories, substantiated by research, embedded community knowledge, oral traditions, and other nontraditional approaches to public history.

