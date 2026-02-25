Historic marker honors the first Masonic lodge for African Americans in Texas during Black History Month

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

An unveiling ceremony was held on Wednesday recognizing the significant contributions of San Antonio Lodge No.1, the first Masonic Lodge for African Americans in Texas on the city’s East side in honor of Black History Month.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio "History Here" plaque unveiled at Masonic Lodge #1 in San Antonio 2/25/26

The ceremony at the lodge featured a brief history and recognition of the individuals who have shaped its past.

Shevin Ravenel is Worshipful Master of San Antonio Lodge No. 1

“From this day forward, every person who passes by will know that this is a place where good men became better, relief was given to those in need, lifelong friendships, reform, and principles of brotherly love, relief and truth were put into actions," he told the crowd.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Worshipful Master of San Antonio Lodge No. 1 Shevin Ravenel address the gathering on 2/25/26

The ceremony was attended by city, county and Masonic leaders, and also featured speaker Texas House Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Masonic officials at the unveiling of the "History Here" plaque at Masonic Lodge #1 in San Antonio 2/25/26

The “History Here” marker is part of a new program by the city’s Office of Historic Preservation that prioritizes under-told and geographically diverse stories, substantiated by research, embedded community knowledge, oral traditions, and other nontraditional approaches to public history.