High school students prepare for the San Antonio Agricultural Mechanics Show

Judson ISD offers a P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) program that includes specialized technical training, including automotive collision repair, paint, and refinishing.

Students can earn industry-recognized certifications and college credit, from this high-demand, skilled career program that focuses on practical skills.

On one recent morning, a group of Judson High School students worked on a Holt Cat-brand skid steer loader for their Career and Technical Education program.

Two of the students in this group are women— who aren't always represented in skilled trades.

Senior Christina Ennis aspires to be a diesel technician, but she doesn’t allow being part of a male-dominated workforce to affect her work.

“It’s definitely crossed my mind and people have pointed that out to me, but I just think of it as a little challenge to overcome and potentially to help show other girls that just because there’s a lot of men in there, it’s not something that they can’t do,” said Ennis.

Kory Cook / TPR Students left to right: Marcos Ramos, Anna Martinez, and Christina Ennis

Jay Trees teaches the class on power and machine repair at Judson High School. He says there is a serious gap in skilled labor with workers retiring, so the state is now in a rush to welcome back skilled workers, and his class at Judson is ready for the shift.

“We’re now a point value in the whole scorecard at school districts with what we do in our CTE program — so the sky’s been the limit here," said Trees. "If we’ve got it, they’re supporting it.”

Kory Cook / TPR Holt Cat skid steer loader project

Colton Ratliff is a Judson alum and now works at Holt Cat, a heavy equipment and engine dealer based in San Antonio.

“Working at the school and being under Mr. Trees is really the opportunity of a lifetime, honestly,” said Ratliff. “It’s really awesome. Everything I learned here is pretty much what I apply at Holt, working day-to-day.”

Ennis has been anticipating being a diesel technician since the end of her freshman year.

“I’m not originally from Texas, I’m from Missouri. So, I didn’t know about any of this until freshman year,” said Ennis. “And that’s when I realized it existed and I tried to get into it as soon as I could for my sophomore year.”

Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows roughly only 7% of employees in construction and manufacturing in Texas are women.

Ennis and her peers are competing in this weekend’s JAM Show at the Bexar County Community Arenas, open to all Texas 4-H and F.F.A. students.