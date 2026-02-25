Exhibitions and Sheryl Crow at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Sure, there are comfort foods, carnival rides, real cowboys, pig races, bulls, and live music at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, but it's also a place to learn about cool stuff.

Devan Cole has a tent set up to demonstrate the ancient art of hot glassblowing to stock show and rodeo visitors, an art started by the Romans more than 2,000 years ago.

Cole's company — Hot Glass Academy — is based in Americus, Georgia. He said he can blow hot glass into almost any shape.

"I can make just above anything. So, we got some longhorns, we got some pigs. Lot of pumpkins. We were blowing some strawberries earlier. Some vases, some bowls. Lots of beautiful colors."

Texas Public Radio also found him blowing roses out of hot glass for Valentine's Day. His creations are for sale.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Glass roses made by Devan Cole for sale at the stock show and rodeo

You can also learn about wildlife at the Wildlife Expo and learn about agriculture at the Ag Expo. There are also outdoor vendors at the Wildlife Expo. And you can learn about healthy gardening at the Gardopia Gardens area.

If you are more of a hands-on type of learner, you will literally need both hands to hold on for dear life at the mechanical bull ride in an area called "The Roundup."

Sheryl Crow

After checking out cool exhibitions, you can check out the cool Sheryl Crow concert on Thursday night.

The rock singer-songwriter, 2023 inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and nine-time Grammy winner takes the stage after the 7 p.m. rodeo — if all you wanna do is have some fun.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo rides off into the sunset on March 1.