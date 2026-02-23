San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo gallops into its final week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

There is an outdoor food court at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo that covers more ground than Freeman Coliseum, which it sits right next to.

Dozens of food vendors offer a long list of comfort foods that you probably should not eat year-round— but somehow seem okay to chew on during rodeo time. At least you can loosen your giant rodeo buckle if you need to.

There's giant sausage, outlaw hamburgers, jumbo corn dogs, barbeque, turkey legs, chicken-on-a-stick, fajitas, kettle corn, funnel cake and, of course, fried Oreos.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio Jared Kennemer serves up what they call "The Whole Hog."

Jared Kennemer and his food vendor team — based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma — travel around the country each year to serve up food at fairs and rodeos.

He said their menu includes something called "The Whole Hog."

"It comes with a Polish sausage and then you get the mac and cheese on top," Kennemer said. "You can also get pulled pork and then you can add bacon, cheese, and a little bit of barbeque sauce on top of it."

They also offer mac-and-cheese with buffalo chicken, pork nachos, and a barbeque "sundae," which is barbeque beans with pork and coleslaw on top.

There are also specialty drinks, soda, beer and wine elsewhere on the grounds. HEB sponsors a sit-down area called "The Watering Hole."

Kids will enjoy attractions like the carnival rides, including a giant Ferris wheel, the Swifty Swine Pig Races, and Bustin' in the Barn, where kids wearing crash helmets see how long they can ride a sheep without getting bucked off.

Kids will also love the petting farm area.

Texas Public Radio spotted 8-year-old Zara Ramirez right in the middle of it in her tiny pink cowboy hat and boots.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR Eight-year old Zara Rameriz took a liking to the ducks running around the Petting Farm

"We're trying to pet all of the ducks. The ducks are the favorites," she said.

Bigger kids and grownups will enjoy the concert series at the rodeo that continues through the end of the event on Mar. 1.

The concert dates still ahead at the rodeo:

Feb. 23, Terri Clark, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24, 49 Winchester, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25, Dierks Bentley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26, Sheryl Crow, 7 p.m.

Feb. 27, Ludacris, 7 p.m.

Feb. 28, Wildcard followed by the Droptines, Noon

Feb. 28, Shane & The Saints, 7:30 p.m.