San Antonio's historic VFW Post 76 to get major renovations

The oldest VFW Post, located here in San Antonio, just got a little help to spruce it up and make it look a little younger — with some major fixes.

The post, established in 1917 by veterans of the Spanish American War and not far from Fort Sam Houston, has sustained some weather damage, vandalism, and structural issues over the years.

San Antonio Democratic Congressman Greg Casar helped secure $2 million in federal funds for VFW Post 76 on 10th St., off Broadway, north of downtown.

“VFW Post 76 has been a cornerstone of San Antonio’s community life for over 130 years, especially for the veterans who served our country selflessly,” Casar said during a check presentation ceremony at the post on Wednesday.

"This $2 million federal investment will restore the historic Petty House and ensure Post 76 can continue serving veterans, supporting families, and strengthening San Antonio for another 130 years. Service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off — and neither should our commitment.”

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones also spoke at the ceremony.

“As an Air Force and Iraq veteran, I am extremely grateful for Congressman Casar’s leadership in securing funding for this very important landmark,” she said.

“San Antonio has one of the fastest growing veteran populations in the country, so protecting places like VFW Post 76 as a safe space for veterans to come and share war stories is critical," Jones added.

While the post, inside an old Victorian mansion, is a gathering place for veterans, locals and tourists are welcome inside too, to sample cold beer, wine, and margaritas in its cozy canteen — all with prices lower than those served up for tourists on the River Walk.

The post likes to keep late hours, opening at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends. The socializing can run late into the night on weeknights and even into the wee hours of the next morning on weekends. It's quite patriotic — lit up in red, white, and blue at night.

And yes, you can sip on a Cuba Libre, a cocktail that became popular during the Spanish-American War. The Cuba Libre, or "Free Cuba," is better known today as a rum and Coke.

The post also has an inviting outdoor wraparound porch next to the San Antonio River Walk, where visitors can sit a spell and hope for a cool breeze to waft up from the river.

There's also outdoor music when the weather is nice.

During Fiesta San Antonio, the post gets in the party spirit with the 10th Street River Festival, which this year runs April 23-25.