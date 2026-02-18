San Antonio City Council to discuss possible reprimand for Mayor Jones on Monday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 23, to discuss recent accusations of misconduct against Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

The allegations are outlined in a five-signature memo filed on Feb. 9 that says Jones has demonstrated “repeated instances of unprofessional conduct” with fellow council members, city staff, and residents of San Antonio since she took office last June.

The signatories were councilmembers Phyllis Viagran, Teri Castillo, Marina Alderete Gavito, Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, and Misty Spears.

Under the city charter, at least three council members can request a special meeting on a subject though a direct request via memorandum to the city clerk.

This memo process has been used in the past to force a discussion on an Israel-Palestine cease-fire in 2023 and last summer to oppose changes Mayor Jones requested to the city's council consideration request process.

The request for Monday’s discussion comes after a formal code of conduct complaint filed by District 1 City Councilwoman Sukh Kaur detailing an incident between Jones and Kaur on Feb. 5, the full details of which have not been made public.

The complaint and memo are the latest in a string of visible points of contention between the mayor and council members, ranging from the handling of Project Marvel, attempts to change policy making processes, and moving the city's elections from May to November of odd years.

In a statement last week, Jones said she was disappointed that some of her colleagues felt this meeting request was a necessary step.

"It is no secret that I have disagreed with my colleagues at times about what is best for our city. I have tirelessly advocated for the things that will advance San Antonio and help our people succeed," she said. "My style of leadership is grounded in my lived experience, and that approach does not always align with the traditional templates of female leaders or my colleagues' views. Still, I know we are all committed to engaging with dignity, respect, and compassion."

The discussion is the only item on the agenda for Monday’s special meeting. It will begin at 10 a.m.