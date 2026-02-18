ICE actions, tax breaks for manufacturers top Bexar County meeting

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said a local delegation of elected leaders is seeking "direct engagement" with the heads of Homeland Security and ICE as federal agents expand local operations.

ICE has purchased a large warehouse on the East Side at 542 Southeast Loop 410 with plans to convert it into a processing center where migrants would be temporarily held before being deported and sent to a detention center.

During Tuesday's county commissioners meeting at the county courthouse, Sakai said he and San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and Democratic San Antonio Congressmen Joaquin Castro and Henry Cuellar want to engage with Homeland Security Secretary Krisit Noem and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons over their plans here.

As for himself, Sakai said he has made it "crystal clear" he is opposed to the plans for the East Side ICE facility and expansion of the ICE's footprint in the community.

"We will prepare a strategy that may include legal intervention with the courts and working with our federal representatives who are in opposition of the ICE facility."

Some local residents addressed commissioners to express their concerns over new ICE facilities here. One resident said they will lead to more racial profiling, cause "fear" and create a loss of "trust" between the community and law enforcement.

In other action, commissioners approved partial property tax breaks for manufacturers Sanko Texas, which plans to bring an initial 50 jobs to a manufacturing plant that broke ground near Toyota last week. The Japanese owned facility would be a $40 million local investment. Its annual pay will be around $60,000.

The company makes plastic pallets and containers that can be used by manufacturers, including Toyota.

ECOR Texas also plans to hire 150 workers with an annual salary around $56,000 for and Elmendorf facility that will manufacture eco-friendly construction panels out of ag fiber waste.

The panels can take the place of plywood in many construction projects. ECOR Texas plans a local investment of around $200 million.

Judge Sakai has said the economic benefits each manufacturing facility will bring to the county far outweighs the tax abatements granted to the companies.