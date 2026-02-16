Convert lawn space into water-saving flower beds with the help of SAWS

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

If you replace thirsty patches of your lawn with water-saving flower beds this spring, the San Antonio Water System will help you play for it.

Starting March 1 and through April 30, SAWS customers can apply for coupons worth up to $500 dollars to replace lawn space with water-saving flower beds.

Lawn space equivalent to four parking lots could be replaced this spring.

The coupons can be used at participating nurseries and garden centers.

Martha Wright, the director of water conservation for SAWS, says applicants should look for native or drought-tolerant plants.

"We recommend checking out the "Find a Plant" section at gardenstylesanantonio.com, where you can sort by various criteria for plants, including for how much water they need, so you can look for low water use plants," said Wright.

Before you start digging up lawn spaces, SAWS needs to see photos of your flower bed projects and approve your plans in advance.

Any irrigation system and drip lines in the same lawn patches also need to be removed.

SAWS says while spring is a good time to plant, fall is even better. And summer is never a good time because new plants struggle to grow in excessive heat.

Coupons of up to $600 for fall gardening will be available Aug. 15. Only four coupons will be given per year.

Read more details here.