County considers agreement with voting technology firm on Tuesday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday will revisit an agreement with Florida-based VR Systems to provide the county with a software package for voter focus and registration efforts and election management.

The company last month expressed concern over some language within the agreement and balked at signing it.

At the time, Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert said the district attorney took a "sharp departure" from the direction of commissioners to use the same contract used by other major Texas counties with VR Systems.

In other action, commissioners may approve a 10-year, 50% tax break with ECOR Texas. The global company plans a $200 million investment in an Elmendorf facility to build eco-friendly construction panels out of ag fiber waste.

It will take nearly two years to build the facility.

Around 150 employees would be hired at a base hourly wage of more than $20 to manufacture the panels that can, for example, replace plywood in some construction projects.

Commissioners will also take up a 10-year, 75% tax break for Sanko Texas Corporation, which broke ground last week on a plant on Watson Road near Toyota, that will also employee hundreds to manufacture plastic pallets and containers for other manufacturers, including Toyota.

Commissioners will also consider approving plans for the Valero Texas Open Golf Tournament at the J.W. Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa from Mar. 30 to April 5.