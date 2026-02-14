Hundreds of couples tie the knot on Valentine's Day on the Bexar County courthouse steps

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Hundreds of couples tied the knot on Valentine's Day in mass wedding ceremonies on the front steps of the Bexar County courthouse.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Young couple about to be married on Feb. 14, 2026

On Saturday at 10 a.m., Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark officiated at one of three Valentine's Day ceremonies.

The weather was dreary, but just minutes before the big moment, the sun peeked out from behind the clouds.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Sun peeks from behind the clouds shortly before the mass wedding ceremony on Feb. 14, 2026.

Adame-Clark said she knew the reason the sun came out just in time.

“I'll tell you why. We prayed. My team and I, we prayed for these couples to make sure that they had a successful Valentine's, and we were thinking of canceling, but we said, you know what, we have faith and we've been very successful in the past, so let's get it done," she told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark speaks with couples before the ceremony on Feb. 14, 2026.

Her advice to the newlywed couples:

“Communication. You have to communicate, love each other and make sure that you're open in discussion of a lot of things. Life is challenging, so you always have to make sure that you both agree on moving forward," she said.

Randy Elgin described his bride-to-be, Virginia Bose, shortly before the ceremony

“She is just really gentle and soft — the complete opposite of me, and it’s awesome," he said.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Ben Elgin dances with Virginia Bose after getting married on Feb. 14, 2026.

One of the couples married were Ben and Miranda Resendez. She described how it felt to get married.

"Muy excited!" she said.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Couple before getting married on the Bexar County courthouse steps on Feb. 14, 2026.

One Valentine's Day ceremony was held at midnight, a second at 10 a.m. and a third one at noon on Saturday.

Jerry Clayton / TPR About to be married on the Bexar County Courthouse steps on Feb. 14, 2026.

All the couples who were married over the weekend were required to get their marriage licenses in advance and register to participate in the mass ceremonies.

Those who were being wed received gift bags, some containing tickets to the Rodeo.