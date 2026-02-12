San Antonio home sales didn't start the new year with a bang

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Home sales in San Antonio were nothing to celebrate at the start of 2026. They were down 10% in January compared to the same month of 2025.

Ed Zapata is the chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors. He said there is no reason to panic about the local home sales market because plenty of people are moving here and buying homes. He said more sales data is needed to predict how 2026 local home sales may go.

"We're going to have to wait and see what the quarter turns out or not," he said. "I don't think it's a correction."

The board of realtors reports the sales slowdown caused a slight dip in median home prices. The January median home price stood at just under $293,000, down 1% from the same month last year.

Zapata said buyers are seeing a little wiggle room on local home sales prices. But 91% of buyers are still getting their original asking price. And homes are staying on the market an average of 98 or 17% higher than last year.

And he said existing homes continue to outpace the sales of newly constructed homes.

Zapata does not expect to see an improvement in mortgage interest rates due to inflation.

Statewide, home sales were down about 2% in January and the median home price dipped to $35,000, a more than 1% drop.