Japan-to-South San manufacturing ties growing, Sanko welcomed to South Side

A Buddhist monk blessed a groundbreaking by a Japanese manufacturing company — Sanko — on San Antonio's South Side on Wednesday.

The blessing included a call for success, prosperity, and good health for all.

Sanko plans to bring hundreds of good paying manufacturing jobs here after construction is completed in two years.

The monk blessed the site next to the Toyota plant as Sanko executives and local leaders all looked on underneath a white tent.

County Judge Peter Sakai recalled his Japanese grandparents who immigrated to the U.S. to start a business — much like Sanko has — but on a larger scale.

"I feel a direct connection today with the spirit of my grandparents with Sanko. Why? Because you have come to America to establish your business."

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones also welcomed the company, which produces plastic pallets and containers for manufacturers — including Toyota.

"Let me say welcome home. But let me also say congratulations," Jones said as she preceded each phrase with the Japanese words meaning the same.

Precinct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores thanked Sanko for choosing her South Side precinct to build in.

"Welcome Sanko, not only as employer, but as longtime community partner, investor, and neighbor."

There was much talk of relationship-building, respect, trust and partnership between San Antonio and Japan underneath the white tent. Sakai has visited Japan as county judge on business missions and said the county has taken an "intentional" approach to invite Japanese companies here to do business.

The groundbreaking took on almost a family feel at times, including local leaders presenting wrapped gifts to Sanko executives and the group photos that followed.

All the local elected leaders say local government and its partners are up to the task of supplying a steady, skilled workforce to Sanko and other advanced manufacturers who have located on the South Side in recent years.

Sakai and Clay-Flores also expressed belief that the long overlooked South Side may have finally turned the economic corner that has left it trailing the rest of the county when it comes to new development.

Sanko joins UK-based JCB, a maker of heavy equipment; International Motors, which produces commercial trucks, and vehicle manufacturer Toyota with facilities based on the South Side.

Toyota is in the midst of hiring 400 workers for its plant and it's soon to open a rear axle plant on the same grounds.