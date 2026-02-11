Gonzaba opens new Southeast Medical Center in San Antonio neighborhood with limited care options

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Gonzaba Medical Group is expanding its care for patients in San Antonio with the opening of a new hospital on the city’s Southeast Side.

The 33,000-square-foot Gonzaba Southeast Medical Center, located at 1130 Goliad Rd., includes dozens of exam rooms, lab services and a senior event center.

Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Tom Gonzaba said being physician-owned allows the organization to focus directly on patients.

“We are a physician-owned, physician-led organization and independent, not directed by health plans or hospital systems,” he said.

The new facility serves an area where residents often face limited access to comprehensive care. Parts of the Southeast Side have fewer primary care providers per capita than other areas of the city, and patients frequently travel across town for specialty or emergency services.

Citywide, health data show that more than 16% of San Antonio adults live with Type 2 diabetes, a rate higher than the national average, underscoring the ongoing need for accessible primary and preventive care.

“In this area of town there are some individual doctors and other medical groups, but not one that is providing a complete package of very coordinated, comprehensive care under one roof,” Gonzaba said.

Gonzaba Medical Group was founded in 1960 and now operates 10 locations across San Antonio.

The new center sits in the neighborhood where the Gonzaba family was raised.

“We’re local and truly rooted in the community,” Gonzaba said.