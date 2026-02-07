© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Large crowd downtown for Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive to kick off San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published February 7, 2026 at 2:10 PM CST
Longhorn cattle move down Houston Street in downtown San Antonio during the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive 2/27/26
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Longhorn cattle move down Houston Street in downtown San Antonio during the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive 2/27/26

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The largest crowd in recent years showed up downtown on Saturday morning as the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officially kicked off the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive downtown on Houston Street.

The parade featured a cattle drive, mounted infantry groups, authentic wagons, and heritage organizations.

Meagan Wheeless waiting for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive downtown to begin 2/7/26
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Meagan Wheeless waiting for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive downtown to begin 2/7/26

It was all new to Richard Gutierrez, Jr.

“Well, actually, this is the first time I've ever done this. I'm born and raised here in San Antonio, but this is the first time I've done this, so it's kind of exciting to see the cattle coming down the road here in the city," he told TPR.

Wagon moves down Houston Street in downtown San Antonio 2/7/26
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Wagon moves down Houston Street in downtown San Antonio 2/7/26

Jen Wydler says the parade helps her to get into the rodeo mood.

“My first time going to the parade. I've been to a rodeo before, and so this is just to really start it off”

South San Antonio High School "Poop Patrol" cleans up during the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive 2/7/26
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
South San Antonio High School "Poop Patrol" cleans up during the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive 2/7/26

In addition to the parade and cattle drive, the Stampede 5K run was held on Saturday morning and The Vaquero Cook-Off is happening through Sunday at Market Square.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News TPRTop StoriesSan Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton