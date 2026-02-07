Large crowd downtown for Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive to kick off San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The largest crowd in recent years showed up downtown on Saturday morning as the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officially kicked off the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive downtown on Houston Street.

The parade featured a cattle drive, mounted infantry groups, authentic wagons, and heritage organizations.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Meagan Wheeless waiting for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive downtown to begin 2/7/26

It was all new to Richard Gutierrez, Jr.

“Well, actually, this is the first time I've ever done this. I'm born and raised here in San Antonio, but this is the first time I've done this, so it's kind of exciting to see the cattle coming down the road here in the city," he told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Wagon moves down Houston Street in downtown San Antonio 2/7/26

Jen Wydler says the parade helps her to get into the rodeo mood.

“My first time going to the parade. I've been to a rodeo before, and so this is just to really start it off”

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio South San Antonio High School "Poop Patrol" cleans up during the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive 2/7/26

In addition to the parade and cattle drive, the Stampede 5K run was held on Saturday morning and The Vaquero Cook-Off is happening through Sunday at Market Square.