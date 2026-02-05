San Antonio's Gunter Hotel has a menu that's gone to the dogs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

There's a blend of short rib, chuck and brisket served with farm-fresh eggs for breakfast at the Gunter Hotel on Houston Street in downtown San Antonio.

And for lunch there's salmon with green beans and rice.

And for dessert, there's fresh seasonal berries topped with a house-made whipped cream.

Hungry? Down, human. It's not for you; it's for your dog.

The Gunter Hotel kicked off the New Year with a chef-inspired dog menu at its signature restaurant, Jots.

Executive chef Hayley — who goes by a one-name moniker — said she was inspired to create a dog menu after traveling with her own pooch to dog-friendly hotels. She found that while many hotels accommodate dogs, not many make loveable furballs feel truly welcome.

But now, you can find dogs and their human pets dining together at the Gunter Hotel, inside Jots or out on the patio.

Chef Hayley said the patio has been an especially big tail-wagger during weekend brunch times — attracting tourists and locals.

She said the traffic of bipeds and quadrupeds going by on the sidewalk together seem drawn to the patio.

"We're in a really good spot to see people walking their dogs," she said. "And people will stop by and they'll see other furry friends eating alongside their owner and it brings in a certain kind of crowd."

The menu is named "Benson & Friends Favorites," and it too contains all dog-friendly foods and ingredients. Each dish is named for a kitchen staff member's own dog.

The Gunter Hotel has been around for 116 years and is a historic San Antonio landmark. The 311-room hotel recently underwent a $50 million renovation.