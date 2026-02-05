© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Judge accused in unlawful attorney handcuffing suspended without pay

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:32 PM CST
Joe Gratz | https://bit.ly/3wUgDDn

Bexar County Court at Law Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez has been suspended without pay following her indictment on Jan. 29 for the alleged unlawful restraint in her courtroom of a San Antonio defense attorney.

The Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued the order on Thursday.

The commission said the suspension takes immediate effect and will remain in place until the charges in the indictment are dismissed against the judge or if she is acquitted, or upon further orders of the commission.

Speedlin-Gonzalez, who presided over County Court at Law No. 13, while a public servant acting under the color of her office, is accused of intentionally subjecting attorney Elizabeth Russell to arrest or detention she knew was unlawful on Dec. 17, 2024.

The unlawful restraint charge is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The official oppression charge is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

