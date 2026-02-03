Bexar County considers voting grant, burn ban, San Antonio Rodeo

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday will consider ratifying a $4 million state grant application to improve the administration of federal elections.

Their meeting begins at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Bexar County Courthouse.

Commissioners will also consider the required local matching grant of $800,000 under the Texas Secretary of State's Help America Vote Act program.

The grant money would be spent on the enhancement of election technology, security measures, and processes used in federal elections.

In other action, commissioners will consider extending a ban on outdoor burning from Feb. 10 to May 11 due to continuing drought and the risk of wildfires. Residents may still burn household waste in devices such as burn barrels with mesh screens to prevent the spread of sparks and flames.

Commissioners will also kickoff the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo season with a proclamation. The event, in its 77th year, will run from Feb. 12 through Mar. 1 on the grounds of Freeman Coliseum.

It attracts around a million and a half visitors during its long run and pumps more than $279 million into the local economy, including student scholarships. It includes a concert series, a carnival, fairground foods, western shopping, and exhibits.

Also on the commissioner's agenda:

An agreement between Bexar County and Crosspoint to provide services to women recovering from substance use addiction and mental health challenges. The agreement would provide funds from the county's Opioid Settlement Fund for the services and not exceed $900,000.



An electronic federal grant application of $2.6 million for the county sheriff's office to be used to create a dedicated intelligence center to leverage real time data to disrupt, intercept, and prevent violent crimes and other criminal activities.

