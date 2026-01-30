Goliad Massacre site transferred from Catholic Church to state

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The site of the Goliad massacre during the Texas Revolution has been transferred from the Catholic Diocese of Victoria into the care of the Texas Historical Commission (THC).

The exact massacre site — at the Presidio La Bahia— has been owned and operated by the Diocese of Victoria since 1982. It has been owned by the Catholic Church as a whole since 1855.

The THC assumed operational management of the presidio in 2022.

The acquisition ensures long-term preservation and sets the stage for a world-class visitor experience ahead of Texas’ Bicentennial in 2036, according to state officials.

“The Texas Historical Commission’s commitment to this site ensures that the resources here are preserved for the generations that will follow us,” THC Vice Chairman Garrett Donnelly said Wednesday. “It guarantees that the lessons of Goliad, including the courage, sacrifice, and resilience embodied here, will continue to be taught through real encounters that make history tangible.”

Texas Army Colonel William Fannin and more than 400 of his men were massacred on orders from Mexican Commander Santa Anna after they surrendered following the Battle of Coleto.

The men were executed by the Mexican Army at the presidio at Goliad on Palm Sunday 1836.

Fannin's men had first been ordered by Texas General Sam Houston to reinforce the Alamo, and then, when it fell, to retreat to Victoria. That's when they were caught up in their last battle.

The presidio, a National Historic Landmark, was established in 1749 during the Spanish colonial period.