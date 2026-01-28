Boeing, Toyota announce major San Antonio hiring efforts

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Two of the biggest names in vehicle and aircraft manufacturing are offering San Antonio area residents a chance to hire on for new careers.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas is looking to hire more than 400 employees during a 16-month recruiting effort for its Southside San Antonio pickup and SUV manufacturing plant and a new rear axle plant to open on the same site later this year.

Toyota builds its gas and hybrid Tacoma pickups and hybrid Sequoias at the facility off Applewhite Road and Lone Star Pass. And the axles from the new plant will go into those vehicles and Tacoma pickups made in Mexico.

Melinda Higgins Louden, the manager of corporate communications for Toyota Motor North America, says applicants should get started online.

She said the automaker is willing to "train up" inexperienced candidates right out of high school or college. And she had some other basic information for would-be new hires.

"Applicants just need to have a valid ID, be 18 years old or older at the time of application, and have that safety-first mindset, as well as a strong work ethic with dependable and reliable and consistent on-time attendance every day," she said.

Higgins Louden said successful applicants will then go through a physical assessment to determine their placement. They will then spend their first week in general new hire orientation before going to train in their specific production shop. The training there is tailored to their shop and the processes within.

She said there are some job similarities between the vehicle manufacturing plant and the soon-to-be-opened rear axle plant.

"With our new rear axle facility, we'll have many of the same shops that we have within our vehicle plant," Higgins Louden said. "We'll have machining and welding, electrode disposition, which is similar to painting or coating for the rear axle, assembly, internal logistics, quality control, and more."

Toyota production roles have a starting wage of $22.50 an hour plus rotation premium. Skilled maintenance roles have a starting wage of $35.90 to $47.10 an hour, depending on education and experience.

If you are more into wings than wheels, Boeing is hiring various electrical aircraft mechanics for its San Antonio site. The ability to obtain a U.S. security clearance may be required and relocation assistance may be available.

Boeing will hold an in-person hiring event on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center at Port San Antonio at 638 Davy Crockett, Ste. 160

Attendees are encouraged to apply for openings before the event and bring copies of their resumes for hiring managers to review. To apply click here.

Boeing said in a news release that it offers one of the best benefit packages in the industry. It describes itself as a leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter. It develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.