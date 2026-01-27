Backlog of San Antonio area voter registrations cleared — again

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Bexar County Elections Department had to hire additional temporary personnel for a second election in a row to clear a backlog of voter registrations.

A backlog of 7,000 voter registrations was cleared this month in advance of the March 3 primary election.

Back before the November 2025 election, the backlog hit the much larger number of 75,000 voter registrations before being cleared.

Both election backlogs were blamed on software issues with the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

“With additional staff brought on, putting in long and hard hours of work, we were able to eliminate the recent backlog well in time for the start of early voting," said County Elections Administrator Michele Carew.

"If any resident has a question, I ask that they call my office right away. I want to reassure our community that we’re going through our final checklists, and I am confident that we are going to have a smoothly run election," she added.

County Judge Peter Sakai also issued a statement concerning the most recent backlog.

“I have been working closely with Michele and her staff in providing any resources needed to address the backlog. I am committed to a safe, efficient and reliable voting process that includes ensuring voters receive accurate and timely information."

Upcoming important voting dates:

Last day to register to vote for the March 3 primary election is Feb. 2.



Last day for mail-in ballots to be received is March 3.



Early voting runs Feb. 17 to Feb. 27.



Election Day is Mar. 3.

Voters can contact the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-8683 or visit their website.