County approves Blanco Road work, Southwest Bexar park improvements

Bexar County commissioners have voted to move forward on a $28 million project to expand Blanco Road on the far North Side.

Dan Williams Company won a bid to expand the roadway from two lanes to a divided four-lane road from Borgfeld Road to the Bexar-Comal County line.

Bicycle and pedestrian amenities are also part of the improvements.

The project is located in Precinct 4, represented by Commissioner Grant Moody, who hopes Comal County will build out the Blanco Road improvements all the way to Texas 46.

"We have talked to our commissioners and colleagues over in Comal County and their county engineer about ultimately them trying to complete that project.," Moody said. "There is a bridge that would be a joint project between Bexar County and Comal County."

The two-and-a-half-mile project would also include a raised median and drainage improvements.

In other action last week, county commissioners approved a nearly $9 million project to improve MacDona Plaza Park in Southwest Bexar County.

Added sports fields and playgrounds and improved parking are part of the mix. SpawGlass Contractors was selected for that job.

The park is located in Precinct 3, represented by Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores. She told County Parks Director Ken McGlamery that the park had become a dumping ground.

"People would come and dump their trash. It was really, really horrible and I'm not talking about a pile of trash," she said.

County officials also said the park was once covered by discarded tires.

The park is located in the tiny community of MacDona at 4th and Ladd Street.