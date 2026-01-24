Schools announce closures Monday due to severe winter weather

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

As a dangerous arctic blast and winter storm move through South Central Texas, several San Antonio area school districts and institutions of higher education have announced closures and canceled classes for Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Because the area remains under an extreme cold warning, there could be hazardous road conditions caused by freezing rain and ice early Monday morning.

Please check your school or district’s website or social media channels for the most current information.

Information on school closures as of Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 (Note: This information is subject to change and will be updated.)

Alamo Heights–The district is monitoring and will have a decision on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Boerne ISD: All schools will be closed. Classes canceled.

East Central ISD: Has not reported closures yet.

Edgewood ISD: All schools and district offices will be closed. After-school activities are also canceled or postponed.

Fort Sam Houston ISD: All schools closed. Classes canceled.

Harlandale ISD: All schools and district offices will be closed. After-school activities are also canceled or postponed.

Harmony Public Schools: All schools closed. Classes canceled.

IDEA Public Schools: Classes are canceled.

Judson ISD: All schools closed. Classes canceled.

Jourdanton ISD: Has not announced closure.

Lackland ISD: Classes are canceled.

Lighthouse Public Schools: All schools closed. Classes are canceled.

North East ISD: All schools closed. Classes are canceled.

Northside ISD: All schools closed. Classes are canceled.

Randolph Field ISD: Classes are canceled.

San Antonio ISD: All schools will be closed. Classes are canceled.

School of Science and Technology Public Schools's (San Antonio and Schertz campuses) Classes are canceled.

Somerset ISD: Classes are canceled.

South San ISD: Classes are canceled.

Southside ISD: The district will monitor and make a decision about closure on Sunday, Jan. 25 by 4 p.m.

Southwest ISD: All schools closed. Classes are canceled.

Southwest Preparatory School: All campuses will be closed. Classes are canceled.

Colleges and Universities

Alamo Colleges District: All campuses will be closed. Classes are canceled.

Texas Wesleyan University: This institution will operate virtually on Monday, Jan. 26, with campus facilities closed

University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA): As of Jan. 23, university officials said that they anticipated normal operations and in-person classes for Monday, Jan. 26. However, they continue to monitor conditions and will update any decision to cancel classes on Sunday evening via their emergency alert system.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: No closure has been announced yet.

St. Mary's University: No closure has been announced yet.

Our Lady of the Lake University: No closure has been announced yet.

University of the Incarnate Word: No closure has been announced yet.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated.