Winter storm warning for San Antonio means protecting pipes is a must

The San Antonio Water System reports it's prepared to keep the water flowing to customers this freezing weekend.

The city-owned water utility reports improvements have been made since the February 2021 winter event when freezing weather knocked out water service to parts of the city.

Generators have been added to crucial sites to ensure water service. And emergency services will remain available around the clock, according to SAWS.

If customers lose water service during freezing conditions, SAWS said the following steps will help determine if you can resolve the issue inside your home:

Check multiple faucets to see if the interruption is isolated.

Ask neighbors whether they are experiencing service disruptions.

Confirm that the home is adequately heated and consider whether you were away during the freeze.

Nick Gonzales, the business manager for AAA Auger Plumbing Services, said there are several steps San Antonians can take to protect their home plumbing from bursting in a freeze.

Instead of setting all interior home faucets to a drip, he said the single indoor faucet farthest away from your outdoor water meter should be set to a steady, light stream and not just a drip to prevent indoor plumbing from freezing.

"You want that water to travel a long distance and keep that motion," he said.

Gonzales also said to open cabinets under sinks so heated home air can circulate around them.

Outdoors, water hose faucets should be covered by an insulated cone from a home improvement store or wrapped snuggly by old towels or clothing.

He added it's very important to also remove the hose from an outdoor faucet. Gonzales said water trapped inside a hose can freeze its way up into the faucet.

He said if you choose to cut off water off at a street meter to protect your plumbing, be sure the water line to your home is drained by opening all the faucets inside your home.

Gonzales said the same applies to underground sprinkler systems connected to meters. They should not only be shut off but drained as well.

Many residents who have moved to San Antonio, especially from a colder, northern states, may think these steps are overkill. But Gonzales said there is a reason it's all necessary.

"Here in Texas, since winter is not as common as winter in Vermont, all our of water lines are no deeper, in most cases, 18-inches below the ground," he said.

Shallower pipes freeze easier than deeper ones due to less ground insulation around them.

Editor's note: AAA Auger Plumbing Services is a sponsor of Texas Public Radio. We cover them as we would any other business, institution or organization.