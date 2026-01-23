San Antonio area added to winter storm warning

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County and San Antonio have been added to a winter storm warning as an arctic front is expected to arrive in the area by Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday. Bordering counties in the winter storm warning also include Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, and Wilson County.

All of the San Antonio area is likely to see some rain from Friday night through early Sunday morning. Combined rainfall totals during that period could reach an inch or more in some spots.

Temperatures will dip to around 40 on Friday night and continue to fall to around 35 by Saturday afternoon.

But as Saturday night turns to early Sunday, the cold rain could turn into freezing rain in the Alamo City and ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch are possible in the San Antonio area, making driving dangerous, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Travel is not advised. The National Weather Service reports if someone must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency. The latest road condition information can be obtained by calling 1-800-452-9292 or visit drivetexas.org.

In addition, drivers should leave plenty of room between themselves and other motorists and allow extra time to reach a destination. Drivers should also avoid sudden braking or acceleration, especially on hills and turns, to main control of a vehicle on an icy road.

Extreme cold will become life threatening and likely damage unprotected pipes and put livestock at risk.

The high in San Antonio on Sunday will be 36 and the high on Monday will be around 37. Lows from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning will be just above or just below 20.

Wind chills will be in the single digits and even as low as 5 degrees below zero at times in the warning area due to gusty north winds of 35 miles per hour at times.