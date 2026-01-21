Watch out for TxDOT trucks treating San Antonio roads to prevent icing

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

As an arctic blast approaches San Antonio, be on the lookout Thursday for TxDOT crews treating roadways to prevent icing.

Only a tenth of an inch of frozen rain or sleet can make a road dangerous. And that's about the amount likely to fall on the San Antonio area this weekend.

TxDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Serold said TxDOT crews and trucks will be spraying brine on roads to keep ice from bonding with pavement.

"Some locations will start first thing in the morning, tomorrow. And then other locations will start around noon tomorrow," she said. "So, the further north you are you'll see trucks earlier in the morning and they'll work their way down south to the downtown San Antonio area and the southern San Antonio area."

She said the San Antonio district office of TxDOT is responsible for treating main roads as far west as Castroville and as far north as Kerrville, including I-35, I-37, I-10, U.S. 90, U.S. 281. Loop 410 and Loop 1604.

She said they have 800,000 gallons of brine at their disposal. That's enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool and have plenty left over.

Serold said they will treat before and during any wintry weather in an effort to keep roads safe for motorists, but they are urging motorists to stay off the road this weekend.