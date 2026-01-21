Salary revealed for potential San Antonio electric manufacturing jobs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The county's director of economic development told Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday a large electrical manufacturer planning a South San Antonio plant would pay an average annual salary of $53,000.

Deborah Carter added the average hourly pay at International Electrical Manufacturing (IEM) at Books City Base would be $18.27.

IEM Chief Operating Officer Mark Harris also spoke to commissioners as North America's largest independent electrical manufacturer pitched a plan to build two 500,000 square foot facilities that could each employ a combined 3,000 employees.

The first facility would open in 2028 and the second in 2030, he said.

"We produce electrical distribution equipment," Harris said. "Switchgear, remote power panels, power distribution units."

He added that they will, "basically produce all the equipment that takes electricity from the grid and delivers it to the final point of use."

Business is booming, according to Harris. He said the company based in Fremont, California has around 4,000 employees worldwide and has been adding around 1,000 employees each year or seeing annual growth of 40% to 60%.

He said the company has its humble beginnings in a barn in the 1950s in the Silicon Valley of California, but now supplies residential, commercial, and industrial customers around the world, including some big corporate brands it grew alongside in the valley.

"That enabled IEM to develop really close, longstanding relationships with a lot of the premiere players in the technology industry, like Microsoft, Google, META, NTT, Intel, so on and so forth."

After presentations by Carter and Harris, commissioners voted to move forward on talks with IEM to grant them a 10-year, 70% tax break that is valued at $1.5-million dollars.

The company in turn plans a $200-million-dollar investment here to build the sprawling facilities and hire locally.