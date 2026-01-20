San Antonio may see at least 48-hour period of freezing temperatures

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

An arctic cold front is expected to trigger snow, sleet, and ice and will arrive in Texas on Friday.

The exact amount of frozen precipitation to fall across North and West Texas remains debatable, but there are moderate to strong chances for a wintry mix.

Frozen precipitation cannot be ruled out as far south as San Antonio.

Matthew Brady of the National Weather Service said where any white stuff falls over central and South Texas depends on when and where the cold front collides with moisture from Baja California.

"The combination of those two things are a recipe for icy conditions and perhaps even an impactful ice storm in the Hill Country and the Austin metro area."

Any accumulations are expected to remain light, but the bitterly cold temperatures and even lower wind chills means it's time to think of the four P's.

"With those wind chills going in the single digits to the teens, you definitely want to be protecting the four P's of cold weather: people, pets, plants, and pipes."

Brady said a more than 48-hour spell of freezing or below freezing temperatures for the San Antonio area is possible from 6 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Monday.

He encouraged residents in the Hill Country and South Texas to pay attention to forecasts in the days ahead as things can change before this weekend.

Normally balmy Houston has a chance of midnight sleet as Saturday turns into Sunday. Highs on Sunday in the Bayou City will be in the 30s.

Even the border will see near freezing temperatures by Sunday morning.