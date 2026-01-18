Tax break possible for San Antonio plant that could create 3,000 jobs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Fremont, California-based Industrial Electric Manufacturing is seeking a 70% property tax break over ten years to build a South Side facility that could bring nearly 3,000 jobs.

The tax break's total value is worth more than $1.5 million.

The company plans a $200 million-dollar local investment related to a new manufacturing plant at Brooks City Base. The company describes itself as the largest independent electrical equipment manufacturer in North America.

Bexar County commissioners will consider the proposal during their meeting at the county courthouse at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

In other action on Tuesday, commissioners are expected to:

Hear biannual and annual reports from the county's sexual assault response team and commission on domestic violence, respectively.



Consider funding for road improvements, including a $28 million dollar contract for Dan Williams Company for construction on Blanco Road, from Borgfeld to the Bexar/Comal County line. Plans call for the two-lane road to be expanded to four lanes. Bike and pedestrian amenities are also planned.



Consider approving a nearly $9 million dollar agreement with SpawGlass Contractors for the MacDona Plaza Park construction.



Consider approving A $250,000 grant for the San Antonio Food Bank to provide food assistance programs to underserved residents in a 29-county area.



Consider a budget transfer of $111,000 for the county parks and creation department to celebrate America 250 at Mission County Park in July. America's birthday would be marked by music, a carnival, activities for kids, and a fireworks show, if the transfer is approved.



Recognize by proclamation, the month of January as Cervical Health Awareness Month in honor of the late Precinct 4 Bexar County Judge Michelle Garcia.