Critical fire danger and first freeze in the San Antonio area this weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front is expected to push into San Antonio late Friday or early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds out of the north up to 25 miles per hour will combine with low humidity to increase the risk of wildfires.

A red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents should not conduct outdoor burning, park vehicles in grassy areas, toss cigarette butts out vehicle windows, or perform work that could create a spark, such as welding.

The cold front will also bring San Antonio its first freeze of winter. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s just before sunrise on Sunday. It will be even chillier in the Hill Country to the north and northwest of San Antonio, especially with wind chills factored in.

The front will result in weekend highs just above or just below 60. The weather for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in San Antonio on Monday should start out in the upper 30s around sunrise and warm into the upper 60s by late afternoon.

Highs in the 50s and lower 60s will follow through the middle of the next work week.