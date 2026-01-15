© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Tourists can enjoy San Antonio River Walk again after maintenance

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published January 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
A crew from the San Antonio River Authority working in the River Walk loop area during the draining.
San Antonio River Authority
/
Texas Public Radio
A crew from the San Antonio River Authority working in the River Walk loop area during the draining.

The draining of the San Antonio River Walk has been completed, so visitors can enjoy the famous landmark returned to its natural state.

The joint project is performed every other year by San Antonio's Public Works Department and the San Antonio River Authority (SARA).

“The maintenance work and biological efforts ensure a healthy ecological environment,” said Adrian Reyna, aquatic biologist for the River Authority. “Removing invasive species allows native fish to thrive, fostering a sustainable ecosystem for the benefit of both wildlife and local communities.”

Native species are also removed and cared for before being set free into the river again.

SARA employee holds up a catfish saved during the draining River Walk draining process.
San Antonio River Authority
SARA employee holds up a catfish saved during the draining River Walk draining process

The draining also allows for invasive vegetation to be removed from the river.

A SARA crew bags up vegetation from the waterway
San Antonio River Authority
A SARA crew bags up vegetation from the waterway

Part of this year's restorative work also included the installation of 800 feet of barriers meant to deter apple snails from reproducing. The snails are not native and very invasive to the waterway.

The water level in the River Walk sits several feet below the dining tables that are popular along the waterway
San Antonio River Authority
The water level in the River Walk sits several feet below the dining tables that are popular along the waterway

The draining also allows for the public works department to make repairs to the concrete and stone river channel where needed.

This year's draining also revealed coins, jewelry, rings, car keys, cell phones, purses, bikes, shopping carts, chairs. Texas Public Radio hopes at least the coins were tossed in on purpose by tourists for good luck.

