City of San Antonio will move forward with construction in Brackenridge Park, including removal of trees

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published January 15, 2026 at 2:11 PM CST
Brackenridge Park
Gideon Rogers
/
Texas Public Radio
Brackenridge Park

Now that earlier legal charges have been resolved, the City of San Antonio plans to move forward with upgrades to Brackenridge Park.

The project was initially approved in a bond package in 2017, but the planned removal of several trees in the Lambert Beach area of the park prompted a lawsuit from Lipan Apache Native American Church, which uses the area for its ceremonies.

Lambert Beach at Brackenridge Park in the early 20th century
Courtesy Photo
/
Witte Museum Collection
Lambert Beach at Brackenridge Park in the early 20th century

The group claimed that the removal of the trees was a violation of their civil rights, The Texas Supreme Court and an appeals court sided with the city on the lawsuit last year.

https://www.tpr.org/environment/2025-06-13/texas-supreme-court-sides-with-city-of-san-antonio-in-battle-over-brackenridge-park-trees

The suit halted the project, which was approved by the Historic Design and Review Commission in 2023. Now that 18 months have passed without starting construction, the city will submit for re-approval. The HDRC will reconsider the project on January 21st.

