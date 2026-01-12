Two cold fronts will keep San Antonio's chilly vibe going this week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A Pacific cold front is expected to blow into San Antonio on Wednesday, and another cold front is due in on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Both fronts will reinforce cool temperatures already ushered in by a cold front this past weekend, so expect more of the same this work week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Temperatures could manage to rise to around 70 on Wednesday, the only exception for the week.

A third of the area may see a little rain late Monday night or very early Tuesday morning.

The current cold snap is shaping up to be the longest of a very unseasonably warm winter for the Alamo City, so it's welcome by the many who know San Antonio tends to have what feels like a nine-month summer.

The long-term winter forecast calls for a warmer and dryer winter than usual.

San Antonio has entered its seventh straight year of drought and customers of the San Antonio Water System will likely start another spring where they can only water lawns with automated sprinklers once a week based on street address.

It may be best to keep new spring planting to a minimum to conserve water. So far this January, not a drop of rain had been recorded at San Antonio International Airport.

The rainfall deficit for the month is pushing nearly an inch.