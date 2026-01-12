Catholic Charities of San Antonio names new president and CEO

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The new president and CEO of one of San Antonio's largest local charities was introduced during a news conference on Monday.

Ada Saenz takes the helm of Catholic Charities of San Antonio after previously serving as the head of the San Antonio Boys & Girls Club, part of her 25 years of nonprofit experience.

Saenz said she's ready to get to work to assist children, families, veterans, and the homeless. And the organization's commitment to serving migrants remains as strong as ever.

"We don't think about the politics," she said. "We think about the human being and the family and the children who have a lot of needs and a lot of difficult situations in front of them, and so that's when Catholic Charities steps up and helps them with everything they are going through."

She said it has been tough for nonprofits to raise money to carry out their missions in recent years.

"A lot of nonprofits have had to endure funding cuts," Saenz said. "Funding cuts from government, but then also funding cuts from corporate entities who ... don't have as much money to give."

Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller reiterated the church's support of migrants who are new to the country.

"In his first State of the World address last week, Pope Leo XIV, reiterated (Pope) Francis' emphasis on migrants and refugees, insisting that every migrant is a person with inalienable rights."

Garcia praised Saenz's past "selfless work to the underserved" and welcomes her "expertise" to the team.