San Antonio consumers continued to eke out more fall spending in the month of October

San Antonio trailed some of the state's biggest Texas cities when it comes to increased consumer spending for the month of October, according to figures released by the Texas Comptroller's Office.

The office reports it just returned city sales taxes collected by the state for the month of October. San Antonio received around $43 million, an increase of more than 2% compared to the same month of 2024.

Year-to-date, such city sales tax collections for San Antonio amounted to $458 million or an increase of just under 2%, compared to YTD numbers for 2024.

City sales tax collections are a good indicator of local spending because the more consumers spend, the more taxes are collected.

Only Houston saw a smaller increase than San Antonio in city sales tax collections in the same month-to-month and year-to-year comparison, about 1%.

Dallas led the biggest cities with a 5% increase in city sales tax collections from October 2024 to October 2025, while Austin recorded a 4% increase.

Statewide, state sales tax collections, not city sales tax collections, were up more than 5% and totaled $4.5 billion.

"Results from nearly all major economic sectors were positive, as the Texas economy continues broad-based expansion at a moderate pace," said acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock.

Hancock said state sales tax collections from the state's retail sector were up more than 3%. And online shopping tax collections were up around 10%.

Motor vehicle sales and rental tax collections were down 1%.