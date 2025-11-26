© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio health officer shares Thanksgiving food safety tips

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:57 AM CST
City senior environmental health officer, Jesse Roel Jr., seen here on the job during Fiesta, shared Thanksgiving food safety tips with Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Metropolitan Health District
City senior environmental health officer, Jesse Roel Jr., seen here on the job during Fiesta, shared Thanksgiving food safety tips with Texas Public Radio

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Thanksgiving can be a source of foodborne illnesses if proper food storage and preparation techniques are not followed, according to a senior official with the City of San Antonio's Metropolitan Health District.

Symptoms of food poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, and other flu-like complaints, which can lead to hospitalizations and, on rare occasions, death.

Those symptoms can start with a few hours to a few days of eating contaminated food.

Jesse Roel Jr., a senior environmental health officer with Metro Health, said a good start to a healthy Thanksgiving is a meat thermometer, so purchase one if you are without this holiday. He said you'll need to check your turkey temperature in three spots before carving it up.

"Stick it in the thickest part of the meat and breast, as well as in the thigh area. And if you have stuffing, stick it in the stuffing," he said. "We do want 165 degrees Fahrenheit. That's the temperature we're looking for, to let us know if the turkey is done."

Roel said leaving turkey and all the trimmings out on a counter buffet style for guests to serve themselves should not be done over a long period. He said leftovers should be refrigerated within 2 or 3 hours.

Other food preparation tips from Roel include:

  • Keep food preparation areas clean
  • Keep raw meat separated from vegetables, fruits, and cooked items to prevent cross contamination
  • Wash hands frequently between food handling tasks, such as between handling raw meat and chopping vegetables
  • Dispose of all leftover foods after three or four days
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPR
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick