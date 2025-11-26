Planes, trains and automobiles: San Antonians doing some T-Day travel

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Officials at San Antonio International Airport say a busy holiday travel rush began for them on Saturday, November 22.

And the rush won't relent until after Monday, December 1.

Ana Flores is a spokeswoman for the airport.

"We're expecting anywhere from 250,000 to 350,000 travelers throughout the ten-day period. And we're looking at the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then the Sunday after, as our busiest days," she said.

Some flyers only travel during holiday periods, so check out this link for luggage packing reminders:

Flores said the best advice she has for travelers is to get to the airport two hours early. She also said flyers should stay connected to their airlines in case there is inclement weather in other parts of the country that could cause delays.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports just under 6 million people will travel within Texas for Thanksgiving, about a 1% increase over last year and nearly 4% more since the pandemic year of 2019.

The vast majority of travelers in Texas — more than 5 million—will hit the road by vehicle. Around 328,000 will fly — and that is a 1% increase over last year and a nearly 12% increase from 2019. Around 140,000 will travel by other means, including by bus, train, and boat. That number represents an 8% increase over 2024 and a 27% increase above 2019.