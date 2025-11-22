© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latest and greatest on display at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck Show

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published November 22, 2025 at 2:10 PM CST
New Lexus on display at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck Show
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
New Lexus on display at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck Show

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show was in full swing at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown on Saturday.

The 56th annual event gives guests a chance to shop and compare latest car models from 17 different auto makers.

Customers talk to a Subaru salesman at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck show
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Customers talk to a Subaru salesman at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck Show

Area car shoppers filed into the convention center on Saturday, eager to get a look at the latest vehicles on the market.

Ford Lariat F250 — Price tag: $90,140.
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Ford Lariat F250 — Price tag: $90,140.

Peter Stemmermann said he’s not ready to buy.

"Not today," he said. "But it gives you insight in what’s out there. It gives you a chance to do a lot of comparison between the different vehicles."

New Ford Bronco
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
New Ford Bronco

Heather Golubski says the show is a chance to dream about the future.

"We're just kind of shopping around dreaming for what might be next," she told TPR.

Ferrari on display at the San Antonio Auto and Truck Show
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Ferrari on display at the San Antonio Auto and Truck Show

In addition to cars and trucks there was a curated vault of exotic cars, a race car simulator and a track for future young drivers to get behind the wheel of a mini electric car.

Kids got a chance to get behind the wheel in mini electric cars at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck show
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Kids got a chance to get behind the wheel in mini electric cars at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck Show

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show runs through Sunday.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News TPRTop StoriesAuto Show
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton