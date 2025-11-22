Latest and greatest on display at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck Show
The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show was in full swing at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown on Saturday.
The 56th annual event gives guests a chance to shop and compare latest car models from 17 different auto makers.
Area car shoppers filed into the convention center on Saturday, eager to get a look at the latest vehicles on the market.
Peter Stemmermann said he’s not ready to buy.
"Not today," he said. "But it gives you insight in what’s out there. It gives you a chance to do a lot of comparison between the different vehicles."
Heather Golubski says the show is a chance to dream about the future.
"We're just kind of shopping around dreaming for what might be next," she told TPR.
In addition to cars and trucks there was a curated vault of exotic cars, a race car simulator and a track for future young drivers to get behind the wheel of a mini electric car.
The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show runs through Sunday.