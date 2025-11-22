Latest and greatest on display at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck Show

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show was in full swing at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown on Saturday.

The 56th annual event gives guests a chance to shop and compare latest car models from 17 different auto makers.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Customers talk to a Subaru salesman at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck Show

Area car shoppers filed into the convention center on Saturday, eager to get a look at the latest vehicles on the market.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Ford Lariat F250 — Price tag: $90,140.

Peter Stemmermann said he’s not ready to buy.

"Not today," he said. "But it gives you insight in what’s out there. It gives you a chance to do a lot of comparison between the different vehicles."

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio New Ford Bronco

Heather Golubski says the show is a chance to dream about the future.

"We're just kind of shopping around dreaming for what might be next," she told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Ferrari on display at the San Antonio Auto and Truck Show

In addition to cars and trucks there was a curated vault of exotic cars, a race car simulator and a track for future young drivers to get behind the wheel of a mini electric car.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Kids got a chance to get behind the wheel in mini electric cars at the 56th annual San Antonio Auto and Truck Show

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show runs through Sunday.