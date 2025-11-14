Big delays expected at IH-10 and Loop 1604 this weekend in advance of flyover openings

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Northwest side drivers can expect major lane closures at IH 10 and Loop 1604 this weekend as TXDOT prepares to open two flyover ramps which will connect east bound IH-10 to both directions of Loop 1604. The ramps are expected to be opened on Monday.

The closures will affect eastbound I-10 and both directions of Loop 1604 frontage roads between La Cantera Parkway and Lockhill Selma Road. Saturday and Sunday closures will run from 5 a.m. till 9 p.m.

TXDOT / Texas Public Radio Daytime closures at IH-10 and Loop 1604 11/15-11/16 2025

Additional overnight closures will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m both Saturday and Sunday.

TXDOT / Texas Public Radio IH-10 and Loop 1604 closures 11/15-11/16 2025

East and west bound 1604 and west bound IH-10 are expected to remain open over the weekend. TXDOT officials expect significant delays in the area.