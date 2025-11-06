Veterans who work for the City of San Antonio were honored Wednesday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio on Wednesday honored military veterans employed by the city in advance of Veterans Day.

A ceremony was held on the front steps of city hall. Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov.11.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones—herself an Air Force veteran and former Air Force Under Secretary—celebrated the work of veterans on behalf of the city.

Nearly 2,000 of the city's 12,000 employees served in the military.

She said the diversity of veterans should be celebrated.

"In this moment in time when you have, unfortunately, federal and state leaders who don't want folks to know their history or don't want us to talk about the rich cultural contributions of certain groups, that doesn't serve us well. That doesn't serve us well."

Mayor Jones is referring, in part, to the Trump administration's orders to eliminate programs related to diversity and inclusion.

Retired Marine Major General Juan Ayala is among the veterans who work for the city. He is the director of the city's Military and Veterans Affairs Department, which supports local veterans and the missions of local military installations.

Jones, the only veteran on the city council, said the city works to support entities that support veterans.

There are more than 300,000 veterans and military retirees in San Antonio, according to the city.

Jones also said the Alamo City has the fastest growing number of women veterans.