FDA recalls a blood pressure and PTSD medication that may contain a cancer-causing chemical

A blood pressure medication that is also sometimes used to treat nightmares related to PTSD has been recalled by its manufacturer. Teva Pharmaceuticals recalled more than half a million bottles of Prazosin Hydrochloride because the pills may contain higher levels of a chemical that’s been linked with the development of cancer than is considered safe.

The recall includes bottles containing 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg capsules. If you take Prazosin Hydrochloride for high blood pressure or PTSD, check the lot number on your bottle to see if it's been recalled.

The following medication lots are being recalled:

The chemicals of concern in this recall are called nitrosamines, which form naturally in the environment. They can be found in safe amounts in drinking water and food. However, they can form in quantities that are potentially carcinogenic in medications during manufacturing. According to the FDA, the recall was triggered by tests that indicated that the level of a certain type of nitrosamine was above the Carcinogenic Potency Categorization Approach (CPCA) acceptable intake limit for the above-specified lots.

The FDA has classified the recall as a Class II, which is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

If so, please contact your doctor for further instructions.