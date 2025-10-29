Bexar judge, firefighters address wildfire readiness as winds gust

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County residents are being called on to prevent and report wildfires as gusty winds continued on Wednesday.

But the drought is expected to continue, so wildfire risks will continue to be high this fall and winter.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai asked residents not to do anything to spark a wildfire that could quickly get out of hand.

He said the county's wildfire preparedness is high with special firefighting teams staged on opposite sides of the county.

"We got two strike teams called the 'East' and 'West.' (They) are on heightened alert, ready to respond at a moment's notice," he said. "The County's Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated." That center coordinates firefighting activities.

Sakai was flanked by county firefighters, fire chiefs, and representatives of the county fire marshal and emergency management offices for a news conference at County Fire Station 115 in Emergency Service District (ESD) number 7 on Galm Road on the Far Northwest Side.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai calls on residents to prevent wildfires and immediately report any smoke they may see during a news conference on Oct. 29, 2025

ESD number 7 Fire Chief Kevin Clarkson said the East and West firefighting teams are highly skilled at what they do.

"These teams are made up of specially trained firefighters that have been out to wildfires across the state and, in some cases, across the country."

Michael Morlan, the deputy chief of the county's emergency management office, said the county will keep residents informed through social media and other means.

"We also ask residents to monitor their mobile devices for any emergency alert notifications that may be issued for evacuation of their neighborhoods," he said.

John Ortega Jr, a deputy fire marshal, said anyone who sparks a fire that causes property damage will be investigated.

Emergency Service Districts or ESDs provide fire and emergency services for residents in the county. Pictured is Fire Station 115 on Galm Road

"If a fire does result in property damage to somebody else's property and that fire is determined by our investigators to have caused reckless conduct, that is criminally reckless conduct. Then that person could be facing charges of reckless arson, which is a felony," he said.

Sakai warned residents to NOT:



Conduct outdoor burning



Weld or grind materials in dry grass



Discard cigarettes carelessly



Allow trailer chains to drag along pavement.

County fire officials also said parking a vehicle with a hot engine in tall grass can also spark a wildfire.