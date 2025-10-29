Bexar commissioners extend burn ban; area wildfire risk is high

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Local firefighting agencies are staying on their toes this week as gusty winds are forecast through Wednesday, increasing the risk of wildfires.

The winds come on the tail of a cold front that blew through on Tuesday.

Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday extended for 90 days a burn ban that was set to expire on Nov. 10.

John Ortega Jr., deputy county fire marshal, warned commissioners that despite rain this past weekend, a six-year drought has left behind dry and brittle conditions across the county.

The cold front has also knocked humidity levels down to 15% at times, which further increases the risk a spark could start a blaze.

He said county burn bans have helped with fire prevention this fall.

"We have seen a decrease in grass fires since you all implemented the burn ban back in August," he told commissioners.

Precinct 4 Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert expressed concern after hearing the county had lost a firefighting bulldozer from its fleet of firefighting equipment.

He urged the county fire marshal's office to find another bulldozer to replace it to help protect new subdivisions that are springing up in pastures all around the outskirts of San Antonio.

"The biggest thing we are running up against for this equipment will be New Year's Eve," Calvert said. "We've got a culture in San Antonio and Bexar County, where fireworks are huge."

Fireworks are banned inside the city limits of San Antonio but legal in unincorporated areas of the county.

The extension of the burn ban for 90 days will prohibit outdoor burning through the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's holidays.