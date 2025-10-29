© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bexar commissioners extend burn ban; area wildfire risk is high

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
A wildfire south of Medina Lake left behind scorched earth this summer
Medina County
A wildfire south of Medina Lake, known as the Das Goat fire, left behind scorched earth covering 1,000 acres in March of 2022. It was the worst of area grass fires in recent years

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Local firefighting agencies are staying on their toes this week as gusty winds are forecast through Wednesday, increasing the risk of wildfires.

The winds come on the tail of a cold front that blew through on Tuesday.

Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday extended for 90 days a burn ban that was set to expire on Nov. 10.

John Ortega Jr., deputy county fire marshal, warned commissioners that despite rain this past weekend, a six-year drought has left behind dry and brittle conditions across the county.

The cold front has also knocked humidity levels down to 15% at times, which further increases the risk a spark could start a blaze.

He said county burn bans have helped with fire prevention this fall.

"We have seen a decrease in grass fires since you all implemented the burn ban back in August," he told commissioners.

Precinct 4 Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert expressed concern after hearing the county had lost a firefighting bulldozer from its fleet of firefighting equipment.

He urged the county fire marshal's office to find another bulldozer to replace it to help protect new subdivisions that are springing up in pastures all around the outskirts of San Antonio.

"The biggest thing we are running up against for this equipment will be New Year's Eve," Calvert said. "We've got a culture in San Antonio and Bexar County, where fireworks are huge."

Fireworks are banned inside the city limits of San Antonio but legal in unincorporated areas of the county.

The extension of the burn ban for 90 days will prohibit outdoor burning through the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's holidays.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRBexar County Commissioners Courtburn ban
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick