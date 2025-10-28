Bexar commissioners discuss food insecurity relief after fed cuts

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Local food insecurity in the wake of federal cuts topped the Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday.

The discussions grew out of an item placed on the agenda by Precinct 2 County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, who was seeking an update from Meals on Wheels San Antonio on the impact of federal actions.

Vinsen Faris, the organization's CEO, said an outpouring of community donations after news of the cuts spread will allow them to continue feeding all of their current clients through the end of the year.

Faris said the more than $640,000 dollars that has come in will allow them to feed 3,600 people, mostly homebound clients who cannot shop for and stand long enough to prepare their own meals.

County Judge Peter Sakai said he wants a public-private partnership to continue to raise money to feed those in need. He has called for a summit of stakeholders to address food insecurity.

"Our corporate community has really stepped up to make significant contributions, and so what this summit about commissioners is: can we partner up?" Sakai said.

The county judge added a mass food distribution for those in need is planned for Nov. 5 at Freeman Coliseum.

Precinct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca Clay Flores expressed outrage over the federal cuts to food programs.

"We need to continue to talk about, in an outrageous manner, that cuts are being done and the most vulnerable people in our community, regardless of political party, are ones who are suffering," she said.

Republican Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody thanked donors for filling the federal funding gap.

"It's heartwarming to know that the people in our community who have the ability to contribute are stepping up and doing that," he said.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert suggested the County Farm located in his precinct might also be able to provide some relief for local food insecurity.