Moving back to standard time: Why an hour matters so much

Move your clocks back Sunday, Nov. 2 for a return to standard time.

There's ongoing debate about adjusting clocks back and forth an hour twice a year.

However, Dr. Bhavna Sharma, a sleep medicine specialist with Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, says she and many doctors view standard time as a good thing.

Dr. Sharma: Our body's internal clock, which is the inherent twenty-four hour clock, the circadian rhythm, is more in alignment with the standard time. We are naturally more inclined towards early morning light. So, there is no reason to go into daylight savings time because we do have artificial lights in the evening and our body's internal clock just works way better when we are in alignment with the standard time.

Baker: Why does that adjustment of an hour of sleep make such a difference?

Dr. Sharma: There are basically three clocks that we are working with:

One is our body's internal clock, which is a twenty-four hour circadian rhythm.

Second is the solar clock, which we are really trying to change with daytime daylight savings time, but doesn't really change.

And then the third is a social clock, which is, you know, generally school hours, work hours, which all usually start early in the morning and end early in the evening.

So, all of these need to be in rhythm, in alignment to maintain ideal mood and body rhythm. We have ample evidence to prove this change from one time to the other, even though it is only by an hour, does cause changes in human bodies, especially mood disturbances.

There is increase in safety related incidents, even increased incidence of suicide, depression, traffic incidents, etc. And this is mainly because of the circadian misalignment, which happens even by this one hour time change.

But is this is something we can or do get past after a few days or so, maybe a few weeks or so, or is it sometimes longer lasting?

Dr. Sharma: Thankfully, you know, human bodies are great natural machines. So, we will all adjust some people much sooner than others.

I think the people it affects the most are usually children. They have a harder time adjusting to these changes in clock. Their circadian rhythm takes a little while to get adjusted, but usually over a course of few days to few weeks our bodies do adjust back.

So how do you prepare for the switch back to standard time?

Dr. Sharma: Some people recommend gradually shifting your sleep schedule, trying to get back into bed a little bit earlier, a few days before the time switch. So maybe just a ten to 15 minute shift every day.

The most important thing is really to maintain a consistent sleep wake schedule.

Sometimes limiting caffeine and alcohol, especially in the evening hours, is really helpful.

Limiting exposure to screens, especially cell phones, which are everywhere in all our bedrooms now.

It would also be helpful, especially again in school-going children, to keep the bedroom curtains drawn until it's time to wake up because it will be sunlight earlier, which can really wake people up. So just to get in line with the new rhythm, keeping the bedrooms darker until your clock goes off.

And then exposure to morning sunlight really does help your body get back into sync with the new time. It's the biggest trigger for our brain or the cue for our brain to get going that it's time to wake up and start the day.

Going out for more than 10 to 15 minutes is really very helpful, but even opening curtains, blinds, everything is helpful. exposure to outside sunlight is definitely the most helpful thing.

