Downtown San Antonio streets not dead for Día de los Muertos events

If you don't take a rideshare or VIA downtown to major events this weekend, it will be a challenge to find parking.

Major events this weekend include Muertos Fest at Hemisfair, Día de los Muertos at Market Square and SpaceCon at Freeman Coliseum on the near East Side.

But Sir Paul McCartney may be the biggest draw of all with his "Got Back" tour at the Alamodome.

He takes the stage after 8 p.m. on Saturday night to play music from the Beatles, Wings, and his solo career.

Be aware of parking fees when you head out.

Here are some parking tips from the Alamodome:

Here is Park & Ride information from VIA for the Paul McCartney concert:

Service from: Crossroads Park & Ride | Brooks Transit Center | Frost Bank Center Lots 6 & 7

Service to the Alamodome: Operates from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Return Service: Operates continuously from 3 p.m. until 1 hour after conclusion of event.

Here is Park & Ride information from VIA for Muertos Fest at Hemisfair:

Saturday hours for Muertos Fest are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Service From: Crossroads Park & Ride | Brooks Transit Center | Frost Bank Center Lots 6 & 7

Service to the Alamodome: Operates from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Return Service: Operates continuously from 3 p.m. until 1 hour after conclusion of event.

Sunday hours for Muertos Fest are noon to 9 p.m.

Service From: Crossroads Park & Ride | Brooks Transit Center

Service to the Alamodome: Operates from Noon to 7 p.m.

Return Service: Runs for 1 hour after conclusion of event.

VIA reports there will be signs at the Alamodome directing patrons to Muertos Fest.