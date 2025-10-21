San Antonio family of missing girl seeks answers as case grows cold

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Three-year-old, Lina Sardar Khil has been missing for nearly four years now. Her family was among the Afghan refugees who have settled in San Antonio.

She was last seen at the playground in the family's apartment complex — Villas Del Cabo on Fredericksburg Road near Wurzbach Road—on Dec. 20, 2021.

She was wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

Her father, Riaz Sadar Khil, held a news conference this week to draw attention to the case. Speaking through an interpreter, he said he had hoped to hear more from police in the years following the initial disappearance.

"Those agencies that are responsible for investigating the matter, like FBI, SAPD, and other agencies involved in this process, they have never reached out to me," he said. "I've been the one, actually, always trying to get in touch with them and get information and updates."

Khil said the family is calling on private investigators to look into the case. They believe authorities have not used all the resources available to them to find Lina.

"Some of the resources that they have to proceed with, they have not ... to their fullest extent," he said. "There are some private investigators that can do much better, if they get paid. So, we are asking them to receive and use all the resources to the full extent."

San Antonio police released a statement to Texas Public Radio regarding the Khil case:

“For over three years, SAPD has continued investigating the disappearance of Lina Khil. The San Antonio Police Department remains committed to following up on and investigating every lead that we receive," the statement said. "SAPD continues to use all tools available, including working with our partners at the FBI to investigate all leads."

The statement also asked the public to call the SAPD with any information on Lina's disappearance or whereabouts.