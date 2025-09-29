© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Heavy air pollution could linger all week in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 29, 2025 at 2:18 PM CDT
Ozone Action Day issued for San Antonio area on Sept. 29, 2025 and more could follow this week
NWS-San Antonio
Ozone Action Day issued for San Antonio area on Sept. 29, 2025 and more could follow this week

A high-pressure system will dominate the weather pattern much of this week, trapping polluted air over San Antonio.

The high-pressure system is like a glass dome placed over the Alamo City, keeping out breezes or precipitation this week.

As flags droop down flagpoles and the pavement sizzles, San Antonio's air quality could possibly dip into the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range through at least Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

An Ozone Action Day was issued for San Antonio on Monday, and more such conditions could continue over subsequent days.

Residents with breathing problems, such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema will want to limit their time spent outside on Monday and should monitor air quality forecasts this week.

The hot and still conditions have allowed a buildup of pollutants locally, including motor vehicle exhaust and smoke from agriculture burning in East and Southeast Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley.

Highs will remain in the 90s this week for San Antonio, while easterly or northerly winds will remain around 5 miles per hour this week.

Brian Kirkpatrick
